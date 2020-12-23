JustLiquidity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $418,762.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $26.15 or 0.00113796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $418,762.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00669393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057516 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,400 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

