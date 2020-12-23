Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 9% on Analyst Upgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price was up 9% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 959,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,133,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

