Ravencoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.51 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $96.15 million and $8.51 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00133621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00665338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00140323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379460 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,754,700,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.