reflect.finance (RFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.25 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. reflect.finance has a market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $628,836.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00133621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00665338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00140323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058018 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

