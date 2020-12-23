Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.47). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Equillium from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

EQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 161,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,786. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.72.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

