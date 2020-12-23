Tierion (TNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,290.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $100,290.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00319709 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

