Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 168,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,251. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

