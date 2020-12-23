fuboTV Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 30th (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 30th. fuboTV had issued 5,667,244 shares in its IPO on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $0 based on an initial share price of $0.00. After the expiration of fuboTV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,825,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,736. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

