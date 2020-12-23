Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,801.65

Shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,801.65 and traded as high as $5,866.00. Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) shares last traded at $5,834.00, with a volume of 201,960 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,830.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,803.43.

About Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

