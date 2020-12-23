Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,741.48

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10,741.48 and traded as high as $11,380.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) shares last traded at $11,360.00, with a volume of 133,742 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,910.45 ($116.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 50.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £107.48.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

