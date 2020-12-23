ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.94

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.71. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 1,122,946 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

