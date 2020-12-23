RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.62

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $17.13. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 1,964,888 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.62. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 276.72.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

