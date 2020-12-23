apM Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $659,174.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $659,174.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00326759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

