The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

