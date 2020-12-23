Spectrum (SPT) Tops One Day Volume of $32,743.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $7,896.44 and approximately $32,743.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00445863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

