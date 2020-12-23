TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Up 4.3% This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $129,657.43 and $2,176.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

