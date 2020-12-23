Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $8.21. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 315,081 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $232.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.