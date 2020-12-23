Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $4.07. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 352,048 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.24 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth $140,000. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 43.9% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

