Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $4.07. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 352,048 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $113.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.24 million.
Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
