ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $13.73. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 6,453,181 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut ICICI Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 108.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.