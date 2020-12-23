Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.23

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $28.45. Regional Management shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 71,554 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $320.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

