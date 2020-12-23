Digitex City Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

