TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. TrueFi has a market cap of $38.16 million and $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00134730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00664113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00141487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00377630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00093601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00058852 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.