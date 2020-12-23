CPChain (CPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,232.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 2% against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $63,232.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00394376 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.17 or 0.01351111 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

