Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.68

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $20.57. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 111,219 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on BCH. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 764.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $587,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

