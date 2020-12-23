FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 25%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.42. 173,291,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 26,732,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

