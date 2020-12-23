Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.90

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 111116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.