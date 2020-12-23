MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.32

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 99219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. Research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,588 shares of company stock worth $3,009,420. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,250,000 after buying an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MYR Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

