Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.74

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:SG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 9803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $1,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. provides insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following four segments: Global Property, Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty and Runoff & Other. The Global Property segment engages in underwriting business, which offers property insurance and reinsurance, property catastrophe excess reinsurance, and agriculture reinsurance.

