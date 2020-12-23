Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.74

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:SG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 9803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.
Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter.
Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:SG)
Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. provides insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the following four segments: Global Property, Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty and Runoff & Other. The Global Property segment engages in underwriting business, which offers property insurance and reinsurance, property catastrophe excess reinsurance, and agriculture reinsurance.
