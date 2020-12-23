Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Trading 25.6% Higher

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) shot up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Security Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

