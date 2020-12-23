SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.32. 2,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.