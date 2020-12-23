Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Down 0.3%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.09. 60,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 49,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.