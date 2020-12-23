Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 223,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,090,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. ValuEngine lowered Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Equillium from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

