Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Up 10.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 2,898,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,332,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

