NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Up 0.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.46. 1,338,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,575,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 0.75.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

