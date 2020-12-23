BitCoen (BEN) Achieves Market Cap of $81,786.43

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $81,786.43 and $657.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00539471 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,547.51 or 0.98420481 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.