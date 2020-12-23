Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0426 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Playgroundz token can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $20,198.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00132706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00667207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00139362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00384531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00094881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00056075 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.