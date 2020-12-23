Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

