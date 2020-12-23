Nano Magic (NASDAQ:NMGX) Trading Down 45%

Nano Magic Inc. (NASDAQ:NMGX) shares were down 45% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80.

Nano Magic (NASDAQ:NMGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

