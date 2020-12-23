TheMaven (NASDAQ:MVEN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

TheMaven, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVEN)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. 53,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 13,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

TheMaven Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVEN)

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

