Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.83

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.83 and last traded at $93.68, with a volume of 179546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,338. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 222,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.8% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

