(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of (RDS.B) stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 2,515,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,706. (RDS.B) has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.86.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

