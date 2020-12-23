Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $274,486.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

