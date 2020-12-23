Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,623.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $952,681.35 and $2,623.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00308468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

