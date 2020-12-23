Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,247.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Hush has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $304,135.21 and $2,247.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00262975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00039115 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

