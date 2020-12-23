Hush (HUSH) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Hush has a total market cap of $304,135.21 and approximately $2,247.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00262975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00039115 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

