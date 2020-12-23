Veros Market Capitalization Tops $308,326.93 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 130.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Veros has a total market capitalization of $308,326.93 and $17,055.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veros has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

