Veros Market Cap Tops $308,326.93 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 130.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Veros has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $308,326.93 and approximately $17,055.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

