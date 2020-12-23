Storm (STORM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $365,316.00

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm (STORM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormx.io . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

