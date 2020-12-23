KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $2.55 million and $1.35 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $70.00 or 0.00300246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00693891 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00141697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00377660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00061452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00095375 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars.

