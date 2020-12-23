DAPS Coin Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, Bitbox, STEX and SWFT. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $236,591.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,154,303,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, txbit.io, Bitbox, Bitmart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.